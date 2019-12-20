Athletes Of The Week: State Champion Columbus Flag Football

Christian Grier knew this very first girls flag football team could be special. He didn’t realize just how special. These Lady Blue Devils went 9-0 on the season while scoring 237 points, and their defense didn’t allow a point the entire season. The Columbus High roster was filled with excellent athletes and those girls meshed together so well.

“Our team is comprised of different athletes who play soccer, track and stuff like that. Once they found out it was something they could do in the winter time they all jumped to the effort,” said Head Coach Grier.

Even the players had a feeling they could accomplish something special in their inaugural season together.

“It was totally a team effort, and everyone worked really hard. It’s been a great season,” said senior quarterback Faith Knoedler.

“It was crazy how we all became like sisters. We had great fun and a great time with each other,” said senior cornerback Brianni Willis.

“Defense was super great this season. I’m just really proud of how well everybody played,” said junior linebacker Kelsey Human.

While team leader Shayla Perrymond couldn’t play in the State Championship round because of an injury, she know her teammates were well prepared.



“That’s what they’ve been preparing for all season and now they are prepared and ready,” said Shayla Perrymond.



Shayla’s teammates proved her right. The Lady Blue Devils beat Heritage High, Archer and Collins Hill in route to the State Championship.

Congratulations to our newest Athletes of the Week the Columbus High Flag Football team!



