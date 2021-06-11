Athletes of the Week: Stewart County’s Chavondria Crimes

Meet Chavondria Crimes. Crimes recently placed 3rd in the 100 meter dash at the most recent Georgia state Track and Field competition. She accomplished that feat by working out mostly in the parking lot at her school, because there wasn’t a track to practice on. Cleophus Hope is her coach.

With her, it was more like she had the ability, there’s a point of having confidence in herself. Running the first time and also getting used to not running on the track. I used to tell her that sometimes God gives you less, but you do the best you can with what you got, he’ll give you favor and give you more and it kind of inspired her. I also used the team concept, everybody on the team worked hard, was happy for her, and also support her, and has good support from here and also from her parents. Cleophus Hope, Stewart County Track and Field Coach

Chavondria says the 3rd place finish was a great feeling and gave credit to her coach, teammates and parents.

A lot of the girls times that were faster than mine kind of dropped out, so I felt like that was a sign from God that I just needed to push through, because I can do this. Chavondria Crimes, Stewart County Track Athlete

And with all of the competition and stress she’s faced recently, Chavondria felt relief after our interview.