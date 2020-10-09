Athletes of the Week: Taylor County Vikings

The Taylor County Vikings are not only undefeated but are now ranked #9 in the latest Class Single A high school football poll. Head Coach Mark Wilson says this season has been all about togetherness.

“Well I’ll tell you what we’ve been looking real good. Summer and then this fall with COVID going on, sort of different, but this group has been real close. They’ve played together and had a lot of good leadership. That’s the thing, they play hard and play together,” said head coach Wilson.

What do the players think? Lineman Jikevion Towns and quarterback Jabin Ford say this season has been all about leadership.

“We’ve played together all of our lives and we love playing with each other and we’re young. I take my hat off to those guys stepping up and playing well in big games,” said Ford.

“I’d like to thank Coach Aback for coaching us up and making us stronger every day,” said Towns.

The Vikings have played some tough games already but they get even tougher this Friday night when they face the Manchester High Blue Devils.

“Manchester has put a whooping on us the last few years. They’ve got a lot of players back so we’ll have to go over there ready to play. Manchester is always tough but I know our kids will be ready to go and excited about playing,” said Coach Wilson.



