Athletes of the Week: Taylor County Vikings

Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Taylor County Vikings are not only undefeated but are now ranked #9 in the latest Class Single A high school football poll. Head Coach Mark Wilson says this season has been all about togetherness.

“Well I’ll tell you what we’ve been looking real good. Summer and then this fall with COVID going on, sort of different, but this group has been real close. They’ve played together and had a lot of good leadership. That’s the thing, they play hard and play together,” said head coach Wilson.

What do the players think? Lineman Jikevion Towns and quarterback Jabin Ford say this season has been all about leadership.

“We’ve played together all of our lives and we love playing with each other and we’re young. I take my hat off to those guys stepping up and playing well in big games,” said Ford.

“I’d like to thank Coach Aback for coaching us up and making us stronger every day,” said Towns.

The Vikings have played some tough games already but they get even tougher this Friday night when they face the Manchester High Blue Devils.

“Manchester has put a whooping on us the last few years. They’ve got a lot of players back so we’ll have to go over there ready to play. Manchester is always tough but I know our kids will be ready to go and excited about playing,” said Coach Wilson.


Congratulations to our newest Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week the Taylor County Vikings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

PrepZone Preview

More PrepZone Preview

Performance of the Week

More Performance of the Week

PrepZone Tailgates

More PrepZone Tailgates

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 72°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 81° 72°

Saturday

82° / 71°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 82° 71°

Sunday

82° / 68°
Showers
Showers 50% 82° 68°

Monday

85° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 85° 66°

Tuesday

86° / 61°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 86° 61°

Wednesday

84° / 62°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 84° 62°

Thursday

84° / 62°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 84° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
75°

74°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
74°

74°

12 AM
Showers
40%
74°

73°

1 AM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
73°

73°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

78°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

80°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
81°

80°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories