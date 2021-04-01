Athletes of the Week: Troup County Baseball

Columbus, Ga –The Troup County Tigers baseball team really didn’t know what to expect this season with new head coach Tanner Glisson. Coach Glisson has made his mark as the Tigers very successful head football coach.

Ahead of their recent region game against Shaw High School, the Tigers manager explains what makes this team so successful on the diamond.

“You know coming in doing football all these years at Troup this is my first year doing baseball. Didn’t really know what to expect. These guys are just hungry. They like each other. They work really, really hard. They play good baseball. You know we can throw strikes. We can field the baseball. So that keeps us in most games. We’ve been lucky to win a few that probably otherwise we would not have done. So it’s really a good team that’s gelling at the right time. Everybody is on the same page,” said Coach Glisson.

The Tigers are currently in first palce in Region 2-AAAA, but they’ve got several teams nipping at their heels. LaGrange and Columbus High aren’t too far behind.

“You know that series with Columbus was real big. We were fortunate enough to sweep that. It put us in really good position. Of course LaGrange is always a rival of ours so that’s a big series. We’ve already played Hardaway. Now we’re hear today with Shaw. It’s always been a notoriously a really good baseball region,” said Coach Glisson.

The Tigers have a ton of momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Coach Glisson hopes that his squad can keep the good times rolling.

“Right now we’re 15-2. So playing really good ball. We lost a couple close games to East Coweta and Northgate, who are two really good teams. So we’re just trying to get that momentum. We gave some kids their days off for Spring Break. Hopefully we can keep that momentum going and don’t back slide,” said Coach Glisson.

Congratulations to the newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week the Troup County Tigers baseball team.