Athletes of the Week: Troup County Girls Basketball

The Troup County Lady Tigers basketball team has matured over the last few years. In fact, head coach Carla Thornton says her girls, who right now are 20-0, come to practice everyday to work and by game time they’re ready.

“I’m really pleased with my girls effort. They come out and they give 100 percent. They’re at practice and in the game. I never have to scream and yell too much or coach. On game day they go out and perform for me,” said Coach Thornton

The players are seeing the fruits of their labor with this incredible winning streak.

“It’s an amazing season so far. 20-0 that’s a big accomplishment for our school especially for female athletics,” said guard Jada Green.

The secret to the Lady Tigers’ success doesn’t come from their offense but on the defensive end.

“We start on the defensive effort. A lot of girls don’t like to play defense but that’s something that we’ve kind of stuck to, and we love it. Everybody has to buy into it. We feel like the more turn overs we can create. The more opportunities everyone has a chance to score. So that works for us,” said Coach Thornton.

They Lady Tigers have a couple more games left in the regular season. They are not looking too far ahead through as they look to finish the regular season strong.

“We take it one game at a time so honestly I can’t see past Friday. Can’t even see this Saturday’s game. We have to take care of one at a time. We’ll let that handle itself when it gets here,” said Coach Thornton.

Congratulations to our newest PrepZone Athletes of the Week The Troup County Lady Tigers basketball team.





