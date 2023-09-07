Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Troup County Tigers football team is off to another undefeated start to their season after defeating Class 2A powerhouse Callaway 21-14. The accomplishments are piling up for the Tigers, but they’re still hungry to accomplish one of their major goals.



“The part of it is we still haven’t reached our ultimate goal. You know we won a Region Championship last year, but we haven’t played for or won a state championship. So, that’s the ultimate goal to be the last one standing. You know that’s not a really hard thing for us to fight for,” said head coach Tanner Glisson.

“Our expectations are go to 15-0 and win a championship with everybody knowing what we’re coming to do this year. We have a good chance to win this year. So we have to do, what we have to do to win this championship,” said senior linebacker and defensive end Qua Birdsong.



It didn’t take long for the Tigers to find their rhythm this season. In their first three games, they’ve scored 102 points and only allowed their opponents to score 20 points. Now with star players like quarterback Taeo Todd, the Tigers knew they would shine on offense. However, their defense can’t be ignored.



“We’ve really only given up one touchdown, because Friday we gave up a pick 6 and one touchdown. So we’ve really only given up one varsity in three games which is pretty impressive,” said head coach Glisson.



The first month of the regular season is about to wrap up, and the Tigers look primed for another deep run at the State Championship Game. There’s also way more urgency for this year’s senior class to get the Tigers to Atlanta.



“It matters a lot to us because we’ve been working really hard this past summer. And all of spring we’ve been working hard. We’re going to make sure we get there,” said senior running back and linebacker Javari Fannin.



“You know there’s still a lot out there. There’s still a lot left on the table so to speak. You know those guys seem to be hungry and seem to be leading us in the right direction,” said coach Glisson.



Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week the Troup County Tigers football team.