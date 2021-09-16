Athletes of the Week: Troup County Tigers

LaGrange, GA (WRBL) It looked for a while like the Region 2-AAAA battle between the Hardaway Hawks and the Troup County Tigers was developing into a hawks blowout. At one point Hardaway was leading by 25 points.

Then Troup County caught fire and may have turned in one of the biggest comebacks in school history.

“We didn’t play well in the first half and we knew we had to come out in the second half and play very clean. I think we did that. WE just kept our composure, kepty battling back. Our guys are tough. They compete and have that never die attitude. Once we got into overtime we sensed them getting tired a little bit so we kind of felt like we had the momentum,” said head coach Tanner Glisson.

The Tigers did all of this without their starting quarterback, who was injured. That’s where Tyson Duncan stepped in. It was the biggest game of the season to this point, but the senior signal caller didn’t feel the pressure.

“We did fall behind but we never lost our spirit. We stayed up the entire game even when it was 28-3 in the first quarter. They just had to coach everybody up and take it play by play,” said Duncan.

Tyson and the rest of the team was cheered on by injured quarterback Taeo Todd. He believed his team was ready for the big challenge.

“They have a lot of courage and leadership. They are mentally and physically strong,” said Todd.

The Troup County Tigers offense was clicking, and the defense knew they had to make some key stops.

“We knew were down, so I knew that I had to step up and make some plays and after that we started rolling,” said linebacker and defensive end Qua Birdsong.

The Tigers are now 2-1 and tied for first in the region. Up next for Troup County is a tough region battle on the road against the Spencer Greenwave.

“They have tremendous athletes. We have to go down there and play really, really well. We have to get our feet back under us. We played a lot of snaps Friday night. We have to be ready to play and try to get out ahead early,” said Glisson.

Congratulations to the newest WRBL Athletes of the Week the Troup County High School football team.