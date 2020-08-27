Glenwood Gators Take A Bite Out Of State Champions

Last Friday night the Glenwood Gators took a bit out of Bessemer Academy in route to an impressive 37-25 victory. The Gators offensive line led the way for the quarterback Jackson Griner, and running back Kye Robichaux who combined for 405 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns.



“We came up with a motto between Thursday and Friday it was ‘Take Them To The Bus’. So when we got up to that line it was you’re going to be going through the fence. So taking you through the fence and to the bus,” said senior center Will Boatner.



“That’s unusual for high school offensive linemen for their first year together. We only had one returner, I’m so proud of them. So proud of the work they did. Of course our defense is outstanding. That team scored 40 points on us three times in a row. For our defense to hold them to what they did. I can’t say enough about them,” said Glenwood Football Head Coach Jason Gibson

Meanwhile quarterback Jackson Griner says the win was a total team effort.

“The receivers blocking down field led up to everything. It wasn’t just a one man team. It was just everyone, not one individual job. Letting the person running the ball to be able to do what they can do,” said Griner.

Coach Gibson is obviously pleased this past Friday night. He doesn’t want his team to peak too early. After all the Gators still have a lot of tough games to be played.



“We have a tough game this week. No matter where you put that game on the schedule we were looking at that game. We needed that game. We needed to get over the hump. It’s just a huge win for the school,” said Coach Gibson.

Meanwhile we are proud to say congratulations to the Glenwood Gators football team your local Geico Office Athletes of the Week.