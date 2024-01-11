Auburn, AL. (WRBL) – The Auburn High Tigers Boys Basketball team have found a winning formula for the early part of this season. One of the biggest wins happened last week, when Auburn took down the Class 7A State Runner Ups the Central Red Devils 83-80 in double overtime.



“It was amazing because we didn’t give up and we just kept fighting. Which earlier in the season we gave up on some games and we lost. Luckily we fixed that and we just came out with the win. It was a big high emotional game, because we lost to them in the Area Championship last year. This was our first time playing them again since then,” said junior Tabori Allen.



Allen led the way for the Tigers that night scoring over 20 points. Auburn Head Coach Chris Brandt says that performance was so special because Allen was just coming back from injury.



“Really a great performance. He has been struggling because he twisted his ankle. He was out for two and half weeks, and then he came and he was a little tentative. That was the first game he put it all together since the beginning of the year,” said Brandt.



While Allen was the player to shine that night, Head Coach Brandt says the strength of this year’s team is in their depth.



“The great success of this team is we’re a team that somebody different every night, scoring and leading us. So every night I’ve had like 6 or 7 different people step it up and lead us in scoring,” said Brandt.



“They can’t only play against me. They have to play against all my teammates who can do the same thing as me. It doesn’t put so much stress on one player and they can’t game plan for just one player,” said Allen.



The Tigers are happy with this win, but they have much bigger goals in mind. The big goal is to win a State Championship, but Auburn is aware they will most likely have to square off against their rivals down the road.



“They’re always going to be there in the talks for championships. If we are going to Regionals and we would have to see them again. It’s a thing that if we see them one time right now but there’s a chance we can meet up with them four times,” said Brandt.



Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week the Auburn High School Boys Basketball team.