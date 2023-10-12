Auburn, AL – Last Friday the game wasn’t going so well for the Auburn High Tigers while they were taking on the Opelika Bulldogs. In this always heated rivalry, the Tigers trailed by 13 points in the fourth quarter. In a situation like that it’s easy for doubt to take over a team’s attitude, but that didn’t happen on the Tigers sideline.



“I had the confidence all game. I’m thinking that even though we’re down that we’re going to get the W,” said sophomore running back Omar Mabson.



“Not at all. I knew that we could pull it out and we just got to keep on fighting every single minute, and that’s what we did,” said senior wide receiver Griffin McLean.



In the final seconds of the game, the Tigers had a chance to take the lead. Auburn was just a couple yards away from the endzone, when a wide open McLean caught a screen pass and crossed the goal line to give Auburn the lead. Even now the senior wide receiver is still on Cloud 9.



“It was great. I’m at a loss for words, I mean it was perfect,” said McLean.



This game was a gut-check for the Tigers, and head coach Keith Etheredge says to win a game like this will pay dividends later on this season.



“At all times there was 22 kids out there on the field just playing their guts out. 11 for Opelika and 11 for Auburn. You know you hate to see anybody lose that game but you know I’m just happy we came out on top. When you do that it brings about some confidence and helps you down the line,” said Etheredge.



Coach was right, the Tigers are full of confidence and believe their ready for the other big challenges this season.



“I just think since we won this game that we’re going to have confidence for the rest of the season against our upcoming game against Central and for the rest of the season ahead of us,” said Mabson.



Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week the Auburn High School football team.