Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – When this flag football started, the Pacelli Lady Vikings had a target on their back. The defending GIAA State Champions knew that everyone wanted to take them down. This season there was no denying Pacelli as the Lady Vikings went undefeated with a 23-0 overall record and repeated as GIAA State Champions. It’s gravity of that accomplishment is still appreciated by the team.



“I think it meant a lot because we had such a reputation to live up to. That it just meant a lot that we in fact did live up to that reputation of being undefeated and being the best in the state,” said junior quarterback Kendall Isaacs.



“It means so much to us just to prove what we truly have, and the talent we have on our team,” said junior linebacker and wide receiver Addie Christenson.

“I definitely am grateful for the opportunity. I’ve been coaching long enough to know that it’s a special season. Each moment is really special,” said head coach Zach Corcoran.



This year’s path to the GIAA State Championship was full of difficult tests. The Lady Vikings played teams in the GIAA all the way up to GHSA’s Class 7A. Pacelli persevered through all 23 games without a single loss, and the Lady Vikings say they left no doubt about how good they were this season.



“We did play more competitive teams, like hey we really deserve this. Even though we got the State Championship before like we’re number one overall in Georgia,” said senior rusher Tiffany Johnson.



As flag football continues to grow as a sport around the world, these Lady Vikings are proud to write their own championship legacy.

“It’s becoming such a big sport in general. It’s going to be in the Olympics. So I think just being involved on a team and actually saying that I was able to win State two times in a row. It just means so much,” said Isaacs.



Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week the back-to-back GIAA State Champions the Pacelli Flag Football Team.