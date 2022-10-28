HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – Last Friday night, the Callaway Cavaliers football team were intent on taking care of business and they did just that in a 49-to-20 win over Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy.

I’m proud of our senior leadership. Qua Whitfield had an incredible game last Friday night. It all starts up front, and he would be the first to say how good a job those offensive linemen did throughout the game. So we’re really proud of how our game, on the offensive side has has gotten better each week and how we’ve evolved there. And just just looking to keep getting better each week. Pete Wiggins, Callaway Head Coach

Coach Wiggins is happy to see his team playing well down the stretch.

And I think the kids are playing with more confidence, so hopefully that’ll help us, you know, as we as we finish up the region schedule and get on into the playoffs. Pete Wiggins, Callaway Head Coach

Now here near the end of the season, the Cavaliers have put themselves in a great position. They have the possibility of winning a region championship.