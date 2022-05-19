Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Calvary Christian Knights baseball program is no stranger to success. In fact, the Knights just won their 4th straight GAPPS State Baseball Championship. They did it by beating King’s Academy 3-1 in game one, then came back to win 7-6 with a walk off two run single.

“To get the opportunity to be back in a state championship and having an opportunity for the senior class to go out on top again was pretty exciting,” said head coach Steve Smith.

The players say that although it was a season of ups and downs, in the end teamwork and humility was the key to their success.

“The majority of it’s a lot of out-of-practice bonding so we can play together as a team a lot better,” said senior catcher Brandon Hapner.

“During the season we some people that wasn’t on the same page and all that, and then towards the end, if everybody’s out there and everybody does their job on the field we come out with a win,” said sophomore pitcher and short stop Bailey Thorne.

With such great success within the Knights baseball program, Coach Smith can only look optimistically at the future.

“Our middle school team just won their back-to-back state championship so we feel like we’ve got a lot of talent coming through over the next 5 to 7 years so we feel like we’re going to put ourselves in position to be back in the same spot for next year. Obviously there’s a lot of work that needs to take place between now and then but we’re looking forward to it,” said Smith.

Congratulations to the newest Kia Autosport Athletes of the Week the 4-time GAPPS State Champions the Calvary Christian Baseball team.