Columbus, Ga. – This football season was the start of a new era for the Calvary Christian Knights. Emmanuel Brunson was hired as the head football coach, and it was also the first time he has taken on that role in his career. Only 10 players returned from last year’s team. With a new head coach and minimal experience on the Knights roster the expectations for the 2023 season were low. That didn’t phase the new look Knights.



“We knew going in from day 1 when I got here we had a job to do. When I brought all my coaches we all knew that we had to grind. I told them they may not have expectations but we have expectations. Just believe, trust the process, win the day and everything else will take care of itself,” said Brunson.



The Knights bought into Coach Brunson’s vision. Despite being overlooked, Calvary turned plenty of heads when they defeated Skipstone Academy 21-10 to win the Region Title. That kind of victory silenced the doubters and gave the Knights a sense of vindication.



“Getting counted out before the season even started kind of hurt a little bit. It’s the first Region Championship since I think 2020 when we won State. So we’re on the right track right now. It feels good to be back to freshman year,” said senior quarterback Luke Zevac.



“All of our seniors left. People that were important to our offense and defense have gone to other schools or what not. Coming from a totally different staff, I just wanted to say that I had so much expectations and it really made me feel great. I feel like we were destined for more,” said sophomore defensive and offensive lineman Darnelle Hamilton.



Since Calvary Christian won the Region title the Knights start the GAPPS playoffs with a Bye Week and are already in the semi-final round. The Knights will play the winner of the The King’s Academy vs. Lanier Christian Academy matchup on November 17th. Head Coach Brunson hopes that his players can take away an important lesson from being overlooked to Region Champions.



“Nothing is impossible. No matter what goes on. No matter what you’re faced with you can always come out on top, you just got to believe and go to put in the work,” said Brunson.



Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week the Calvary Christian Knights football team.