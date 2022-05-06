COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There were a lot of first this season for the Calvary Christian girls softball team. The first girls softball state championship and the first 23 win season. What’s unique about this team, is the fact that they are extremely young.

Us being a young team, 9th and 10th grade heavy, our leading hitter, Morgan Ryland who hit an average of .626, with 70 RBI’s in the season and then we had our junior, Alexa McCoy who followed her up shortly after that with 15 triples and scoring most of the runs for us throughout the entire season and then Kamryn Johnson who’s our freshman pitcher who carried the team through the playoffs, pitching 14 innings in the State Championship games to lead the team to victory. Carson Loyd, Head Coach

This was a team that fought through a lot of struggles and adversity but in the end they brought home a state championship.

I think that just contributed to the rest of the team wanting to put more effort in and in the end we came out with a State Championship. Alexa McCoy

Coach Carson always told us, “Win every inning,” and I think that really helped us. Brinley Odom

We couldn’t be here without our coaches, my amazing teammates, and all the parents who contributed behind us. Kamryn Johnson

And this is one team that’s definitely looking forward to the future.

It was a great season, State Championship, first in program history, 23-win season which is most in program history as well, and this team battled, faced a lot of adversity, injuries, sickness throughout the course of the season, and overcame every bit of it, and battled throughout the entire season. Very proud of them and looking forward to a great next year. Carson Loyd, Head Coach

With that we say congratulations to the State Champion Calvary Christian Lady Knights softball team, our latest KIA Autosport Athletes of the Week.