COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Carver High Tigers football team made a resounding statement in their first round playoff game beating the Knights of Upson-Lee High School 39-0. Head Coach Pierre Coffey says the Tigers were ready for that first round match-up.

Extremely proud of our guys. I thought we played almost a complete game. It was some things that we need to fix in the special teams, but defensively we played extremely well. Offensively, we played extremely well. And you know, we had great leadership from our seniors. So, I’m extremely happy about that. Pierre Coffey, Carver Head Coach

And the Tigers will have to transform into “road warriors” this Friday Night as they prepare to travel over three hours to take on the once beaten Harlem Bulldogs.

Well, you know, going on the road, of course, it presents its own unique challenges. But of course, we’ve already made our travel arrangements to make sure that we kind of work out any kinks or whatever that may come with the 3 hour and 30 minute drive. But I think our kids are prepared well this week. They practice hard. So, you know, we will be ready to go out and play on Friday night. Pierre Coffey, Carver Head Coach

Meanwhile, the Tigers are fired up and know they will have to be at their best against the Region 4-3A Champion Bulldogs.