Phenix City, AL – The Central Phenix City Red Devil flag football and football teams left Bryant-Denny Stadium with their ultimate goal an AHSAA State Championship Trophy. The Lady Red Devils captured the school’s first Flag Football State Title in shutout fashion defeating Vestavia Hills 25-0.



“It’s always been like let’s go to the football game, let’s go to the football game. Now it’s like we get to play for Flag Football and represent the girls here at Central,” said sophomore safety and wide receiver Mariah Harrison.

“It’s hard to think about because we are the first ones and it’s just crazy,” said junior quarterback Gerritt Griggs.



After the Lady Red Devils won the Blue Map, the Central football team defeated 4-time state championship Thompson High School in close 21-19 victory. Almost poetically the Red Devils won the 2023 AHSAA State Title on the 30th anniversary of the Central 1st State Championship in 1993. Head Coach Patrick Nix says this victory validates the Red Devils excellent athletic tradition.



“It’s not like we’re a flash in the pan. You know Central has just won a couple in a row and you don’t hear from them again or whatever. You know it just sort of validates the community and the school that has been there done that and has done a lot of winning,” said Nix.



A double championship day like Central High School had is a special occasion, and flag football head coach Mitchell Holt soaked it all in.

“You know we match that day one day in the future. But it will be hard to top. Two state championships in one day coming back to Phenix City. It’s definitely special,” said Holt.

It’s also a testament to what the Red Devils are doing on and off the grid iron.

“When you see the big picture of everything that’s going on at Central High School and at athletics right now it’s pretty impressive. Not just football winning it, not just flag football winning it but baseball having an unbelievable success, basketball having unbelievable success. It’s neat to see all of it. It’s neat to be part of all of it,” said Nix.



Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week the Class 6A-7A Champion Central Flag Football team, and the Class 7A Championship Football Team the Central Football Team.