PHENIX CITY, Al (WRBL) – Well there is no other way to describe it, except to say that the Central Red Devils completely dismantled the Auburn Tigers last Friday night to the tune of 38-17. Still, Central coach Patrick Nix, while complementing his teams performance, also praised the character of his opponent.

It was. I thought we played really, really well. Very good opponent. In order to win a game like that, you got to play well. And I thought our guys played really well in all three phases. Patrick Nix, Central Head Coach

Coach Nix says his team’s great performance was the result of several great weeks of practice and his team’s maturity.

To be a great team, you’ve got to have a lot of great weeks. And I think that our kids have put a lot of great weeks together, not just one week, but several good weeks together. Patrick Nix, Central Head Coach

The Red Devils will take this week off before tangling with the Prattville Lions in a game that could determine the region champs.