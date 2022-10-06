Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The standards within the women’s soccer program at Columbus State University have always been high. Over the last few years, head coach Jay Entlich has taken the program to another level. Currently, the Lady Cougars are undefeated in conference play and have an overall record of 8-1-1. Also the Lady Cougars are currently ranked third in the country in Division II soccer.



“We dropped a game 1-0. It was our 3rd game of the year, we feel like we’ve bounced back and had some really good results since then,” said head coach Jay Entlich.



The players also know what the mission is and it’s to field a team that can compete on the national level.

“We played a couple of really hard teams in our first couple games. We got good results out of those. So, playing hard teams in the beginning gets us ready for conference play and a lot of harder teams that we’re going to see in the NCAA Tournament so it’s going really well,” said senior defender Carley Canzoneri.

“We’ve been top five most of the season, and we’ve been carrying each other on each other’s backs, working hard for each other and having great team morale to keep winning,” said senior defender Brooke Ouimette.

“We played really hard in the spring season. We got super fit, and we got brand new freshmen in. They really helped build our team and build our style of play,” said senior goalie Lizzie Hedrick.



The team celebrated Homecoming this past Saturday with a big 6-0 win over Georgia Southwestern. They’re in action again this Saturday and will take time out to support a very worthy cause.



“We have a home game this Saturday against Georgia College at 1 pm. It’s a Breast Cancer awareness game. We would love to get some fans out to support breast cancer awareness,” said Entlich.



Congratulations to our newest Kia Autosport Athletes of the Week the #3 Columbus State Women’s Soccer team.