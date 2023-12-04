Eufaula, AL – This football season is one for the history books for the Eufaula Tigers. After a 20-17 win over Demopolis, the Tigers are heading to the AHSAA Semi-Finals for the first time since 2006. There were plenty of doubters along the way the Tigers have gone this far in the post season.



“I’m so proud. You know nobody thought we would make it this far after Enterprise, and we just proved everybody wrong,” said senior quarterback Browning Anderson.



The last time the Tigers made it this far in the AHSAA Playoffs, current head coach Jerrel Jernigan, was playing quarterback for Eufaula High School. He says it’s been an amazing journey to lead his Alma Mater this far this season.



“I get a lot of support from the community. You know teachers in school. You know my principal gives me a lot of support and the AD. It’s just been wonderful to coach these kids out here. You know they’re homegrown kids and I’m from here it’s just been a joy,” said Jernigan.



Coach Jernigan had a very impressive playing career, which included multiple championships playing for the Troy University Trojans, and eventually he was part of the New York Giants team that won Super Bowl 46. The current Tigers appreciate how a player like Coach Jernigan has come back to Eufaula to teach them about football.



“It’s really cool to have him come back with a lot of experience and stuff, and give back to us you know and give us a lot of advice,” said senior linebacker Jay Moss.



The Tigers are proud of their journey so far, they know there’s still more work to do. Their ultimate goal is to win Eufaula’s first AHSAA State Championship in 42 years.



“It would mean a lot you know for the city. Everybody is about football and all that you know,” said Moss.



Even for head coach Jernigan, a Troy University Hall of Fame member and Super Bowl Champion, he’s still hungry to add an Alabama High School State Championship to his football legacy.



“I got four rings in college and I have a Super Bowl ring. But the only ring I don’t have is that high school championship ring. So I want to get it as a head coach. It takes a team, a town, a coaching staff, for everybody to do it as one,” said Jernigan.



