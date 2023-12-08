Woodbury, Ga – The Flint River Academy Wildcats put the perfect ending on the perfect season this year by winning the GIAA State Championship with a 14-7 over Robert Toombs Christian Academy. When clock finally ran down to 0 here’s what went through the players minds.



“The clock hit zero I started tearing up. I’m not going to lie. It was definitely a good feeling you know going 12-0 undefeated. Not a lot of people do that. So it’s special to say that my last high school season I went undefeated,” said linebacker and running back Cale Cartwright.



“It’s like a dream come true really. We’ve just been grinding in the off season trying to get bigger, faster, stronger. It’s a dream come true really,” said linebacker and running back Hunter Wadell.



It was a defensive slugfest in the GIAA Championship game against Robert Toombs. The path to victory was all about adjustments.



“This was defense versus defense. And I thought defensively we had a great game plan going in. Coach Neighbors, my defensive coordinator, he did a great job of making adjustments. When it’s a tight game adjustments are huge,” said head coach Kirk Hoffman.



Last season Flint River Academy had an overall record of just 5-7, which is a far away from the State Title Conversation. So what was the key to turning the program from middle of the road to a State Champion?



“We just kept building up as a team. You know put our heads down and kept working in the off season. We learned and we just became together as one,” said Wadell.



Head coach Hoffman said that unity among the Wildcats was definitely the key to their success.



“As the year went on they became closer. This team you know we started seeing them going out and eating together, fishing together, and hunting together. They were doing things together and you can just see a bond being created,” said Coach Hoffman.



This championship won’t be forgotten by the Wildcats or the town anytime soon.



“This is one thing that I’m going to remember for the rest of my life,” said Wadell.



Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week the undefeated GIAA State Champions the Flint River Academy football team.