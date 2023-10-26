Loachapoka, AL – Head coach Reco Newton was covered in a Gatorade, after the Indians defeated Maplesville in a hard fought 12-6 win. That victory secured Loachapoka’s first Region Championship in 10 years. Head coach Newton didn’t mind the surprise bath at all.



“Oh man that was great. There’s no better feeling than that. That Gatorade bath was, hey I will accept that bath at anytime,” said Newton.



The Indians were on Cloud 9 on the grid iron, because not only did they win the Region Title but they also snapped a years long losing streak to the Red Devils.



“We had lost to Maplesville 12-13 years in a row. It was amazing to see to finally see everybody around smiling, coach was crying. It was an amazing sight,” said senior left guard and nose guard Ran Norman.



That victory was the culmination of Coach Newton’s vision for Loachapoka football. The foundation for their success is something they call the “Poka Way”. It’s a culture that Coach Newton says was built by the players that wore the Indians jersey before them, and they want to continue to honor their past with championship play today.



“A lot of great guys came through this program and we’re just living on their shoulders,” said Newton.



In today’s practices the coaches are in charge of pushing their players, but the coaches also find motivation from the team.



“They bring the best out of me, while I bring the best out of them. It’s a partnership. So, I can’t come out here slacking. They’re going to go ‘hey coach come on now, that isn’t the same energy that you had yesterday.’ and vice versa,” said offensive coordinator Craig Agee.



The Indians are happy with their new Region 4-1A Championship, but they see it as just a step in the right direction. The team has a much bigger goal in mind.



“We want the State Title. We got the Region Championship, that’s just one step. We want everything. We want a State Title. We want more kids to come and play for us,” said senior athlete Ethan Payne.



Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week the Region 4-1A Champions the Loachapoka Indians football team.