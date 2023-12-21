Manchester, Ga – The Manchester Blue Devils had one ultimate goal this season. Finish their mission to win the school’s first GHSA State Football Championship since 1997. Eventually the Blue Devils made it all the way to the Class A Division 2 State Championship Game. Eventually the Blue Devils lose to Bowdon 28-27, and head coach Stephen Holmes reflected on their journey to the season finale.



“Just proud looking back at all the chances that they had to rise up. They were able to because of all the hard work that they put in,” said Holmes.



Before Manchester kicked off in that title game, they were struck suddenly by a heart breaking tragedy. Brandon Smith, an offensive and defensive lineman for the Devils, was found dead the Sunday prior to the Monday Championship game. Head Coach Holmes described that bizarre 24 hours prior to the title game, and how he got his team to play the very next day.



“That whole 24 hours was real surreal. You know it was just like a blur, because we had to keep moving forward with our players. The big deal was after the game there’s still going to be a next day, and a next day and the next day. The community was going to draw strength from us but also at the same time our teammates were going to draw strength from each other. Because the guy in the locker next to you, you don’t know, people grieve in different ways,” said Holmes.



The Blue Devils were determined to play in the championship game, even while grieving their fallen teammate.

“For them to rise up and for this community to draw strength from them is just super human,” said Holmes.



When the Manchester Blue Devils made their way to Atlanta, the team made sure to bring Brandon’s #52 jersey with them. It was their special way to honor his memory.



“He added so much to our football team that a lot of people didn’t see. His place was with us on that sideline. So that was the best thing that we could do at the time to honor him,” said Holmes.



Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week the Manchester Blue Devils football team.