Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – When the Northside Patriots hit the football field, they always leave time for the fundamentals, like blocking and tackling. That work ethic has propelled the Patriots to an impressive 5-1 record so far this season. The latest, a 35-0 win over Westover of Albany. Here’s head coach Andrew Oropeza.

“We’re coming together in all three phases. Not just having a game where offense is doing well or defense is doing well and special teams. But we’re starting to put them all together. And that’s a sign of hopefully a good team going forward,” said Oropeza.

Coach Oropeza says his team has bought into what the coaches want them to do, both on the field and off the field.

“I think sticking with each other, working hard not only on the field but in the classroom and all of it. It all goes hand-in-hand. It all goes together in our program. And I think the commitment level of our student athletes has been great,” said Oropeza.



Coach Oropeza is impressed with his team’s performances so far, but he is also stressing the season is far from over. Even though they’ve won tough games there are even tougher games ahead.



“That’s right. We’ve got a bye week this week, kind of rest up a little bit. And we enter a region play against Harris County, against a well-coached, good ball team and our entire region will be competitive. So, we’re looking for the opportunity,” said Oropeza.



Congratulations to our newest Kia Autosport Athletes of the Week the Northside Patriots football team.