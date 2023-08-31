Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – When the Northside softball team took the field in a top-10 matchup against Harris County it was going to be a special night. Junior starting pitcher Abby Lovell knew it was going to be a great night from the start.



“I feel like after getting the first couple outs I knew we were set. We were good. As long as we trusted the process, we were good,” said Lovell.



In the top 10 matchup against Harris County, it wasn’t just special it was a perfect night. Lovell pitched 5 shutout and no-hit innings. Then the cherry on top, Lovell hit the walk off home run to seal the 8-0 win for the Lady Patriots.



“I wasn’t expecting it but I’m glad it happened,” said Lovell.



This victory was headlined by Lovell’s individual performance, but all the Lady Patriots knew they had to do their part to keep the perfect in tact and seal the win at the plate.



“Honestly when they hit the ball it is surprising. Of course we have to field for her, and we just know that she’s doing that good. We need to field for her because she can’t carry it all by herself,” said junior infielder Bailee Davis.



That dedication to each other has become a signature of this year’s Northside softball team. Each player is focused on the big picture instead of chasing individual records.



“I feel like last year, even though we did well, it was a lot of self. I feel like this year we’re so close, and we want it for each other,” said Lovell.



“It feels so much better this year than it did last year everybody just plays for each other. We all root for each other even if we’re going for the same spot. We just want each other to do well. We want the team to do well,” said Davis.



How could a team that won the GHSA State Championship last year still have this much talent? Head Coach Brandon Jenkins says this team was hungry to finally get a chance to shine.



“The thing about this team we have 7 or 8 players that sat the bench for one or two years just waiting to play. They were stuck behind 7 seniors that started last year. They finally the opportunity,” said head coach Brandon Jenkins.



Last season was an incredible for the Lady Patriots but these Northside ladies are satisfied. This year’s roster is fairly young since there’s just one senior on the current roster. Despite their youth head coach Jenkins has been impressed by their work ethic.



“They have worked probably harder than any group that I’ve had in the off season to prepare for this year. We started in the gym in January. They’ve got something to prove. So we got a young group, we only have one senior. They are hungry,” said Jenkins.



Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSports Athletes of the Week the Northside Lady Patriots.