Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – On paper the Pacelli Boys Basketball team compete in the GIAA with some of the smaller schools in Georgia. When you look at the Vikings record this year, you’ll see they’ve defeated some of the big public schools in Georgia.



“Yea we’re off to a really good start. You know wins against Valdosta, South Palding, Douglass County. All really good high level programs that come from really big places with a whole lot more students than we do. It’s been pretty good,” said head coach Corry Black.



With those massive wins over Class 6A and 7A high schools, the Vikings’ confidence is sky high. One of the keys to their success, they don’t get intimidated.



“It’s just knowing that we can compete with the best of the best. When we get on the court, we don’t see anyone but our team. We don’t let anyone stop us,” said senior point guard Travis Moore.



The Vikings extra motivation for this season also stems from their bitter loss in last season’s GIAA State Championship game.



“This group is different. We’re coming harder this year. We have a bad taste of losing State last year. This year we’re out for revenge, and we’re coming for it all,” said senior forward and center Azarel Juste.



Pacelli’s signature wins have also propelled the Vikings to new stage. For the first time in school history the Vikings are the #1 ranked team in GIAA, and they’re also ranked as one of the top 20 schools in Georgia regardless of classification. These accomplishments shine bright because Coach Black and the players remembers where Pacelli’s basketball program was in the very beginning of his time on campus.



“Because I never forget where we came from. We were on that 29 game losing streak. 0-22. Just to see the fruits of our labor pay off for the kids it’s great,” said coach Black.



“It’s amazing. It shows how much the team has grown to be and show our potential and how really good we are,” said Juste.



Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week the Pacelli Vikings Boys Basketball team.