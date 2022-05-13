Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – At times this season the Pacelli Boys Soccer team looked like a well oiled marching. Led by head coach Alex Ghoja, the Vikings cruised to a 15-3 overall record and a 5-0 record in region play.



“I thought we grew game by game. Showed who we truly were. We were able to dominate most of the years especially because of our seniors. They were huge contributors but they set the example for freshmen, sophomores and juniors. And we did pretty well,” said assistant coach Brel Clark.



The Vikings had another deep run into the GHSA Playoffs. In fact this year’s team posted one of the better playoff records in school history.

“Made it to the State Semi-finals for the second year in a row. Again unfortunately it didn’t end the way we wanted to. We played a very good team. They ended up winning the state championship. But we put forth a great effort and did pretty well overall,” said Clark.



The 2022 season can be described as a stellar season for the Vikings. Pacelli has already set the bar high for the upcoming 2023 season.

“They have some big shoes to fill from the seniors that are leaving. Coach Ghoja are 100 percent confident that the boys returning next year are fully capable of continuing the success that we’ve had in the past few years,” said Clark.



Congratulations the newest Kia Autosport Athletes of the Week the Pacelli Vikings Boys Soccer team.