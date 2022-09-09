Smiths Station, AL (WRBL) – People in Smiths Station, Alabama love their high school football. When the Smiths Station Panthers football team beat the 8th ranked Prattville Lions last Friday night it was so special. That victory was the first time Smiths Station has ever beaten the Lions on the gridiron in program history. Head coach Mike Glisson reflected on a win for the record books.

“It’s one of those special nights when you can get 100 young people to pull together for one common purpose, and so something that nobody thinks you can pull off. Yet you pull it off and you are successful and that’s a great feeling for the kids and for us as coaches and our community. It’s just really special.” Mike Glisson – Smiths Station head football coach

Coach Glisson also said his team played with a lot of emotion .



“It’s a lot of emotion because I know how hard these coaches work. I know how hard these kids work. I know that we’re a better football team than a lot of people may think we are because of who we have to play in our region. It’s so tough. But we stepped up Friday night and played like we were capable and beat a very good football team,” said Glisson.



The Panthers haven’t won many big games over the last few years. If last Friday night is any indication, things are about to change around Smiths Station High School. Coach Glisson did warn his team that the road doesn’t get any easier from here. This week the Panthers hit the road to face the 9th ranked Enterprise Wildcats.



“Enterprise is the same kind of game. We have to go down there on the road. So it’s going to be tough, but looking forward to it. Looking forward to the challenge,” said coach Glisson.



