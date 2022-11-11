COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Spencer High football team is in the midst of one of its best seasons ever. The Greenwave, led by head coach Joe Kegler, has won eight games this season, including the last seven straight regular season matchups.

We’re just trying to build on every week. You know, get a little better than the week before and try to go 1 and 0 every week. Joe Kegler, Spencer Head Coach

The goal, of course, is not just to reach the playoffs, but to win the five games necessary to bring home a state title.

Oh, definitely. You know, we’re looking at it as it’s not good enough to get there. We’re trying to make a deep run and see where we can end up if we keep getting better every week. Joe Kegler, Spencer Head Coach

Right now, the Greenwave are bracing for a confrontation with a relatively unknown opponent from south Georgia, the Berrien County Rebels.