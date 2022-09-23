LAGRANGE, GA (WRBL) – The Troup County Tigers have scratched and clawed their way to an impressive 4-0 record. Coach Tanner Glisson’s bunch are currently also tied for first place in Region 4-4A following a tough 43-33 victory over Whitewater High School.

So far, so good. Guys are playing pretty well. We’re healthy. That’s a great thing. Especially in this region. And, you know, just getting prepared to play our third consecutive top ten team. You know, we play Callaway, then we play Whitewater, and now we have Starr’s Mill. So, there’s no rest for the weary and our guys are excited to play another week and get going. Tanner Glisson, Head Coach

This season the Tigers have possessed a defense that has risen to the occasion and an offense that puts points on the board when needed.

I think the thing is that we have a heavy junior class and so seeing those guys grow and grow from underclassmen to being older guys, more experience. So, every week they’re gaining more experience and we have a pretty small senior class. Only about six seniors, but those guys have done really well in leading us to where we are. Tanner Glisson, Head Coach

This Friday night, the Tigers put their undefeated record on the line when they hit the road to battle the undefeated Starr’s Mill Panthers.

You know, it’s going to be tough. A good, well-coached football team. Coach Phillips does a wonderful job. They’re a wing T team. You know, they got great history. So, they have won double digit wins for the last few years. And they just know how to win and know how to play good football. And I really think it’ll be a good matchup between two really good teams. Tanner Glisson, Head Coach

And so we say good luck and congratulations to the undefeated Troup County High Tigers. Our latest KIA Autosport Athletes of the Week.