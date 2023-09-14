Valley, Al. (WRBL) – The Valley Rams knew that going into region part of their season was not going to be easy. Their first region match up was a gauntlet against the up and coming Beauregard Hornets. The teams needed to settle the game in overtime. Once the dust settled the Rams came out on top, because they refused to quit.



“They didn’t give up. We turned the ball over twice and gave them a touchdown at the end that hurt us, and put us into overtime. But our kids kept fighting. You know our kids kept fighting,” said head coach Adam Hunt.

“I’m very proud. You know we started off slow. We had a whole bunch of turnovers and messed up a lot. But you know we still fought hard and in overtime we won the game,” said senior quarterback and safety Cam’Ron Dooley.



Dooley was a busy man Friday night against the Hornets. The future Missouri Tigers put up 194 total offensie yards, with a pair of passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He also played every defensive snap at safety.

“He played every snap on offense and every snap on defense. He didn’t want to come off the field. That’s a testament to his drive and his attitude toward the game and his leadership,” said Hunter.

“Besides special teams I wasn’t coming off the field. We need all the best players on the field, and with me being on the field I felt like I made a big impact,” said Dooley.

Head coach Hunter believes this kind of tough victory is something his team can build on as they move forward this season.



“This is a region that you have to come to play every week. You can’t overlook anybody. We’ve got to take that mentality and push it forward and build off that. And learn from our mistakes from Friday night and continue to get better,” said Hunter.



Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week the Valley High School Rams football team.