Opelika, AL (WRBL) – The Beauregard Hornets seem to be playing some of their best football. The Hornets have stunt the competition so far this season and have a perfect 4-0 record.



“Well I think we’re proud but we’re not pleased. That’s kind of the way we phrase it. The expectations are high here. We understand that. We try to build that expectation every day. The young men here have done a good job of just having a really good off season which pushed us to a good summer. Which has enabled us to get a good start to this fall,” said head coach Justin Jones.



The Hornets hope to keep the good times rolling. They plan to do that by focusing on one game at a time.

“It’s almost surviving. We’ve survived a few games is the way we like to put it. Again that’s difference to tell from last year to this year. We’ve found a way to win those games, where maybe last year we weren’t able to make those things happen,” said Coach Jones.

Friday night the Hornets take their show on the road to face the undefeated Charles Henderson Trojans.

“We go down to The Vet at Troy University and play Charles Henderson who’s also 4-0, a high quality football team. It’s a non-region game for us but it’s a great opportunity for our kids to make a road trip to an awesome environment and to play a really good football team. We feel like it will help us as well. As we get closer and prepare for the playoffs,” said Coach Jones.



