Valley Rams Overcome The Odds To Beat Lanett

The Valley Rams had the deck stacked against them last Friday night but stepped it up against rival Lanett to earn to a 20-14 overtime win. Running back Josh Heath rushed for 128 yards and scored all three touchdowns.

“When we came out the first half we were flat. They punched us in the mouth that first half. We got the second half. We had four or five of our starters down. I had to put that load on my back. So we could come out with the win,” said Heath.

Meanwhile the defense was led by Dalton Dunn who helped to provide leadership on the field when the going got rough.



“Once they see you physical the whole team don’t want to do everything like you’re doing. I try to be their leader. I try to set the tone on the defensive line. I try to help everybody out. Our defense needs to be captain out there,” said middle linebacker Dalton Dunn.



The Rams have made it clear that when they hit the field they want to run the football. This Friday night they will need to have their run game at full speed when they dive into their region schedule against the Carver-Montgomery Wolverines.

“You they’re going to be very athletic. They’re big upfront. They’re going to be physical. We’ve got to bring that and match that physicality. We’ve got to be very physical upfront to be successful. We’re going to have to win all three phases of the game offense, defense, special teams. It’s going to be important for us this week,” said Valley Football Head Coach Adam Hunter.

Congratulations to our newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week the Valley High Rams football team.



