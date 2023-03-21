NORTHPORT, FL (WRBL) – One of the biggest hopes for the Braves in 2023 is that Michael Soroka can stay healthy and get back into form. In his last full season, he posted a 2.68 ERA. Since then, it’s been a whirlwind of injuries. From tearing his achilles tendon twice, to elbow issues, to a recent hamstring injury. During his absence, the Braves have done well; winning the division each year, and the World Series in 2021. However, if the former ace can suit up in 2023 he would be a huge addition to the squad.

You can see my interview with Michael in the video player above.