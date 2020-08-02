Atlanta United hopes “El Cubo” can spark offense

The MLS is Back tournament is in the quarterfinals right now, but one team that isn’t there is Atlanta United. Poor play saw the Five Stripes eliminated, saw coach Frank DeBoer and the team split ways and leaves the team trying to find an answer on offense after losing Josef Martinez to injury. The team hopes “El Cubo” might be the answer.

Erick “El Cubo” Torres comes to Atlanta from Liga MX side CD Tijuana. Torres brings loads of MLS experience, scoring 23 goals in 51 appearances over two seasons with the now-defunct Chivas USA, as well as a stint with the Houston Dynamo. Atlanta hopes that Torres can help revitalize an offense that scored zero goals in 3 matches while in the MLS is Back tournament.