Atlanta United hopes “El Cubo” can spark offense

The MLS is Back tournament is in the quarterfinals right now, but one team that isn’t there is Atlanta United. Poor play saw the Five Stripes eliminated, saw coach Frank DeBoer and the team split ways and leaves the team trying to find an answer on offense after losing Josef Martinez to injury. The team hopes “El Cubo” might be the answer.
Erick “El Cubo” Torres comes to Atlanta from Liga MX side CD Tijuana. Torres brings loads of MLS experience, scoring 23 goals in 51 appearances over two seasons with the now-defunct Chivas USA, as well as a stint with the Houston Dynamo. Atlanta hopes that Torres can help revitalize an offense that scored zero goals in 3 matches while in the MLS is Back tournament.
What you’ve got is a proven scorer, that had a bit of a rough patch recently in Liga MX, but his time at Chivas USA, his time at the Houston Dynamo, he’s proven he can put the ball in the back of the net. Now it’s up to Stephen Glass to figure out how do you use him? Do you use him as a part of two up top? Do you use him with Adam Jahn? Is he there by himself? With Jahn and Cubo Torres, you have the capability of speed and finesse and with Jahn, you have height. Really it’s going to come down to what Stephen Glass is looking for in any particular lineup on any given day.Jon Nelson, Atlanta United 2 Play-by-Play Announcer