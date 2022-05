PHENIX CITY, Al. (WRBL) – The South representative in the AHSAA 7A State Championship will need one more game to be decided.

Auburn and Central split Friday’s doubleheader, with both teams winning in walk off fashion. A winner take all Game 3 will be played on Saturday afternoon at 1pm ET at Darnell-Nelson Field in Phenix City. Catch the highlights from Games 1 and 2 in the video player above.