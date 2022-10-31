Auburn, AL (WRBL) – Auburn University has decided to part ways with head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, October 31st. Auburn University released the following statement:

Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program. President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.” Auburn Statement

Under head coach Bryan Harsin, the Auburn Tigers went 9-12 overall and 4-9 in conference play.

The Auburn Tigers are still in the middle of their season and will hit the road to play Mississippi State on Saturday, November 5th.

