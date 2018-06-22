Auburn extends contract of baseball coach Butch Thompson

Auburn -- Auburn Athletic Director Allen Greene announced the school has signed a new six-year contract extension with head baseball coach Butch Thompson.

At an Auburn Ambush alumni even on Tuesday in Newnan, Georgia, Greene expressed his desire to get a deal done for Thompson. Greene and the athletic department did just that two days later.

The extension will keep Thompson on the Plains through the 2024 season and also includes a raise.

Thompson led Auburn to back-to-back NCAA regionals for first time since 2003 and helped the Tigers capture their 1st super regional win in school history.