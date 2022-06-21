Auburn, AL (WRBL) – It was time to celebrate for the Auburn Fans as their Tigers stayed alive in the College World Series on Monday afternoon. Auburn defeated Stanford in an elimination game 6-2. The last time Auburn won a game in Omaha was back in 1997. Ironically in that same World Series the Cardinal eliminated the Tigers. For fans like Austin Mayfield, who celebrated the victory with his family, it was so sweet to see the Tigers stay alive.

“I was 9 years old still living in Long Island and moved down here after there. It was awesome to see. We still make a home here. We love it and love the town. We love to see them win. We’ve had some good wins. but we’ve had trouble cracking Omaha,” said Mayfield.

After the Tigers lost their first game in the College World Series to Ole Miss, the Auburn family has been on edge. This victory has the Auburn fans riding high and they’re embracing the moment.

“It was awesome. We were here last year you know rooting them on. We were here in 2020 when that season just ended so abruptly so we’re just excited to have them have a great opportunity. You know this is typical of an Auburn fan in general. So, we ride the roller coaster. We’re just glad to be part of the ride,” said Auburn fan Gina Webb.

Auburn will take the field again on Tuesday, June 21st.