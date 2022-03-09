Auburn, AL (WRBL) – Hundreds of Auburn fans, students and alumni lined up outside Neville Arena to send off the Auburn Men’s Basketball team in style. The Tigers enter the SEC Tournament as the number one seed, after Auburn captured their first SEC Regular Season Championship since 1999.



While Auburn University is on Spring Break some students came out to the reverse “Tiger Walk”. Plenty of Auburn alumni and fans just came out during their lunch break to support the team that has rewritten the Auburn record books. Since the Tigers have worked so hard this season the fans wanted to return the favor.



“Oh it’s definitely the Auburn Family and the War Eagle spirit that we have to support our guys here. And everybody that makes up the Auburn basketball family. They’ve been working so hard, so we have to work hard to support them,” said Tanja Redd, Auburn Class of 1992.



The Tigers have been impressive throughout the season, which includes 18 straight wins at home. So the fans are expecting this version of the Tigers to go far in March.



“I mean the chemistry we have going. The defense is amazing. We have a great front court. I love how we’re settling for the two point shot this time around. I just love everything about it,” said Aiden Augsburger.



“Well I mean we’ve seen it before in 2019, the potential. So hopefully that will happen again. Oh yea we have so much NBA talent and we have good chemistry I think we can go there again,” said Sean Harden.



The Tigers will play their first game of the SEC Tournament at Noon Eastern Standard Time at Amalie Arena.