Auburn, AL (WRBL) – The Auburn Tigers are getting to ready to go dancing with in the NCAA Tournament. Before they tipped off their first round match up against Jacksonville State, the Auburn faithful wanted to send them off in style



Just like for the SEC Tournament, fans filed outside Neville Arena to wish their team well in a Reverse Tiger Walk. The team walked through their fans giving hugs, taking selfies and signing a few autographs. While the Tigers last game ended on a sour note in the SEC Tournament fans were still excited to see Auburn compete in March Madness.



“I’ve been an Auburn fan since, like 1962. And to see these boys go off and play for us, it’s just an amazing feeling. I was so excited when I got the email to come and do the the tiger walk for them and it was I I don’t know that I can really tell you how wonderful it was, but it’s very, very exciting for me to be an Auburn resident and to see these young fellows. They’re phenomenal,” said Auburn fan Jane Reeves.

#2 Auburn will face #15 Jacksonville State on Friday in Greenville, North Carolina with tip off set for 12:40 pm Eastern Standard Time.