Auburn High Head Football Coach Adam Winegarden takes Tuscaloosa County opening

After six seasons at the helm of the Auburn High Tigers, Adam Winegarden is moving to his next opportunity.

News 3 has confirmed that Winegarden has accepted the Football Head Coach position at Tuscaloosa County High. Winegarden’s hiring was approved by the Tuscaloosa County Board of Education on Monday night.

Introducing the next Head Coach of your County High Wildcats….. Adam Winegarden @abwinegarden pic.twitter.com/fY8e1kqdg3 — TCHS Football (@tcountyfootball) February 9, 2021

Winegarden was 56-19 in his six seasons at Auburn, going 27-9 in region play. The Tigers made the playoffs in each season, with two semifinal appearances in the last two years and finishing as the Class 7A runner-up in 2020. The Tigers also won the Region 2-7A Championship last season, his first championship with Auburn.

