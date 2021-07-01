Auburn High Tiger helps Mississippi State win National Title

Auburn, AL (WRBL) – The Mississippi State baseball team brought home the National Championship after taking down Vanderbilt in a winner take all game three in the College World Series. There’s direct tie to the history making team and Auburn High School.



Bulldogs senior outfielder Rowdey Jordan got his start as a star for the Auburn High School baseball team. While he was playing at Auburn High the Tigers reached the State Championship game but left as Runner-Ups twice. Head coach Matt Cimo said that Jordan was never scared of the big stage even when he was with the Tigers.



“He’s always got this “it” factor. He’s there and he’s done it so many times for us in big games. He’ll lead off the game with a home run or something exciting. The best thing about Rowdey was, Rowdey was a great player but he was also a very good teammate,” said Cimo.

When the Bulldogs finally won the National Championship coach Cimo honored his former player in familiar way.



“I tell you we were so excited my assistant coach and I went to Toomer’s corner and we rolled Toomer’s Corner,” said Cimo.