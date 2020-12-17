 

Auburn High Trio Sign College Scholarships

Sports

The 2020 high school football season is in the books, but three Auburn High Tigers will continue to play on the gridiron at the college level.
Quarterback Matthew Caldwell will stay in the Yellowhammer State and play for Jacksonville State. He says it’s a place that fit his personality and will help fuel his competitive spirit
“Jacksonville State is a great place, great atmosphere, great coaches. They have a winning history, winning a lot of rings, a lot of championships. That’s what I plan to go and do these next four years,” said Caldwell.
Auburn will also send two players to the service academies. Tigers Tackle David Hixon will head to Annapolis and play for the Naval Academy. In fact all three service academies offered Hixson a scholarships, but he said Navy because of the longevity of the coaching staff.
“I had offers from all three service academies, but Navy felt like home. Just because they coaching staff has been there for such a long time. It’s such a tight knit community that really attracted me,” said Hixon.
Auburn’s punter Matthew Rhodes will head to Hixon’s heated rival Army. While he’s honored to play for the Black Knights, Rhodes was so impressed by what he’ll be able to learn outside of football at West Point.
“I mean you can’t beat their academics. They have the best academics in the nation. Along with the best leadership development that any college has to offer,” said Rhodes.

