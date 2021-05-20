Auburn High wins Game 1 of AHSAA 7A State Championship vs. Hoover

Montgomery, Al. (WRBL) – The Auburn Tigers picked up a 9-2 win in Game 1 of the 2021 AHSAA 7A State Baseball Championship over Hoover at Montgomery’s Paterson Field. The win now puts the Tigers one win away from their first state championship since 2018.

Connor Cosby led the Tigers offensively, going 2 for 3 with a double and 2 RBI’s. Will Turner opened the scoring with a bases clearing double in the 2nd inning. Henry Allen went 1-3 with 2 RBI’s. Brady Fuller picked up the win on the mound for the Tigers, allowing 3 hits, 2 runs and struck out 6 in 5 innings of work.

The series shifts to Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery for Game 2, which will start at 10am CT. If necessary, Game 3 will be 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2. The News 3 Sports team of Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson will be on-site and will have team coverage on-air and online.