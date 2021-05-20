 

Auburn High wins Game 1 of AHSAA 7A State Championship vs. Hoover

Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Montgomery, Al. (WRBL) – The Auburn Tigers picked up a 9-2 win in Game 1 of the 2021 AHSAA 7A State Baseball Championship over Hoover at Montgomery’s Paterson Field. The win now puts the Tigers one win away from their first state championship since 2018.

Connor Cosby led the Tigers offensively, going 2 for 3 with a double and 2 RBI’s. Will Turner opened the scoring with a bases clearing double in the 2nd inning. Henry Allen went 1-3 with 2 RBI’s. Brady Fuller picked up the win on the mound for the Tigers, allowing 3 hits, 2 runs and struck out 6 in 5 innings of work.

The series shifts to Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery for Game 2, which will start at 10am CT. If necessary, Game 3 will be 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2. The News 3 Sports team of Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson will be on-site and will have team coverage on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

71° / 62°
Clear
Clear 0% 71° 62°

Thursday

86° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 86° 61°

Friday

88° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 88° 60°

Saturday

90° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 90° 64°

Sunday

94° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 94° 66°

Monday

97° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 97° 70°

Tuesday

97° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 97° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

1 AM
Clear
1%
71°

69°

2 AM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
67°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
65°

64°

6 AM
Clear
2%
64°

63°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
63°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
66°

68°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
68°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

80°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

77°

9 PM
Clear
0%
77°

74°

10 PM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

11 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

12 AM
Clear
0%
71°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories