AUBURN, AL (WRBL) – One of the hallmarks of Bruce Pearl’s tenure as Auburn’s Head Men’s Basketball Coach has been their commitment to the community. On Friday, the Tigers had another opportunity to serve their community.

Both Auburn Basketball teams, along with members of the Auburn Family came together at Neville Arena for the inaugural Hoops for Hope event. Over 35 athletes and their families were registered for the event through a partnership with Down Syndrome Alabama. The inspiration for the event dates back to Pearl’s time as the Head Coach at Tennessee with the Koinonia Foundation, which Pearl’s daughter Jacqui serves as Executive Director. Despite COVID delaying plans to bring this event to Auburn, now that the day has come, the Pearl family is ecstatic over the outcome and community support.

It’s great. I mean, it’s what it’s all about, right? You know, if you can’t touch the lives of young people and people who might be affected by life altering illness or condition, and then to provide them the opportunity to just get out here at Neville Arena and play basketball where the big guys play. I mean, it’s just it’s indescribable. And I think the smiles on all their faces. I’ll tell you everything you need to know. Jacqui Pearl, Executive Director, Koinonia Foundation