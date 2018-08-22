Auburn Is A Dangerous Contender In 2018 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Auburn, AL - The Auburn Tigers faithful are very optimistic about their 2018 team. The Tigers broke into the Top 10 of the first AP Poll. Now the CBS College Football team are also on the Tigers bandwagon. A big reason for the Auburn hype is Jarrett Stidham coming back for his second season on The Plains. CBS College football play-by-play announcer Brad Nessler explains why he believes the Tigers are contenders heading into next season.