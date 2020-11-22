 

Auburn Men’s Basketball Will Not Play in 2020-21 Postseason

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Auburn, AL – The Auburn Men’s Basketball team has decided to not participate in the 2020-21 Postseason. Auburn has notified the NCAA and SEC as well. Head Coach Bruce Pearl, along with Auburn’s athletic department and Auburn Administration, made this decision with an ongoing investigation surrounding former assistant coach Chuck Person. In those investigations around Coach Person it was determined that he accepted bribes in order to influence his players to certain financial advisors.


Auburn says this decision was made in the best long-term interest of the program. Auburn will not comment on this matter moving forward since it is an ongoing investigation.
Head Coach Pearl released the following statement.


“This was a difficult decision but the right decision. I hate it for our current players. They lost the opportunity for the postseason last year because of COVID, and now they will miss the postseason again. It’s a two-year postseason penalty for them. However, we need to take this penalty now to put it behind us,” said Coach Peral.


Auburn will tip off the 2020-21 season against Saint Joseph’s in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on November 26th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

74° / 51°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 74° 51°

Monday

67° / 42°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 67° 42°

Tuesday

68° / 52°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 68° 52°

Wednesday

73° / 60°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 50% 73° 60°

Thursday

74° / 50°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 74° 50°

Friday

73° / 53°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 73° 53°

Saturday

68° / 56°
Showers
Showers 50% 68° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
59°

58°

12 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

1 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

2 AM
Clear
10%
56°

56°

3 AM
Clear
10%
56°

55°

4 AM
Clear
10%
55°

55°

5 AM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

6 AM
Clear
10%
54°

52°

7 AM
Clear
10%
52°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

64°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

60°

6 PM
Clear
0%
60°

56°

7 PM
Clear
0%
56°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories