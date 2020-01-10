Auburn moves basketball tipoff to 11 a.m. and adjusts student activities Saturday as storm approaches

Due to a forecast of severe weather Saturday afternoon, the time for Auburn University’s men’s basketball game vs. Georgia has been moved to an 11 a.m. CT start.

The game was originally slated to begin at 5 p.m. CT and was changed in consideration of the safety of students, student-athletes and fans. The National Weather Service currently shows the severe weather is expected in the Auburn area between 2 and 8 p.m. CT Saturday, with the greatest potential for danger around 3 p.m. CT. Auburn will continue to communicate any possible weather changes, and fans should factor in the forecast when making travel plans. Those who can’t attend the game can view it on ESPN News.

The National Weather Service has determined our area to be in a heightened risk for winds in excess of 70 mph Saturday afternoon, to include the potential for tornadoes. If a Tornado Watch is issued, Auburn University will open Greene Hall at the College of Veterinary Medicine and the Draughon Library as shelters. University buildings also have a designated location for severe weather sheltering in the lower, interior portions of buildings, marked with signage.

In addition to Saturday’s basketball game time change, student campus activities planned for Saturday are to cease by 1:30 p.m. CT that day–at which time the Student Center will also be closed. Campus dining venues will run on an adjusted schedule. That information will be posted on Campus Dining’s social media platforms: @autigerdining on Instagram, @AuTigerDining on Twitter and AuTigerDining on Facebook.

Further updates will be communicated through the auburn.edu website and the university’s social media channels.

