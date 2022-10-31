Auburn announces John Cohen as Athletics Director

AUBURN, AL (WRBL) – John Cohen has been named the 16th Athletic Director in the history of Auburn University on Monday. Cohen was most recently at Mississippi State, where he has spent the past 14 years, the last six as Athletic Director for the Bulldogs.

John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable. His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward. Dr. Chris Roberts, Auburn University President

Cohen was a baseball player and coach at Mississippi State, where he was a two-time SEC Coach of the Year and won 284 games. In his six year tenure as Athletic Director in Starkville, Cohen oversaw a period of growth in all sports. Mississippi State won the 2021 College World Series, the school’s first National Championship in any sport. Five programs have seen program best seasons in the last five seasons for the Bulldogs.

“John is one of the most impactful and intelligent people I’ve been around in my career. I’ve seen him lead firsthand and we competed for a national championship together. He stepped up to the plate for me when it was time to become a head coach at Auburn. I am a better coach and a better man because of our time together and can’t wait serve him again. I look forward to Auburn people getting to know John.” Butch Thompson, Auburn Head Baseball Coach

Cohen’s first move as Athletics Director was to promote Rich McGlynn to Deputy Athletics Director. The two men will work together to elevate Auburn Athletics.